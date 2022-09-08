High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Buckling pin relief valves find major application in the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. There has been significant growth of the oil & gas and water industries, which, in turn, has been a major driving factor for the growth of the buckling pin relief valves market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 5 inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve include Elfab, Taylor Valve Technology, King?s Energy Services and Jiangsu Reliable Mechanical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 5 inches
5 inches to 25 inches
25 inches to 40 inches
Above 40 inches
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Energy & Power Generation
Water and Wastewater
Others
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elfab
Taylor Valve Technology
King?s Energy Services
Jiangsu Reliable Mechanical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Pressure Buckling Pin Relief Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure
