Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive tailgate is the rearmost door of the vehicle, which moves upwards or downwards for the duration of loading and unloading and offers access to the vehicle boot area. Automotive tailgate are made of metal, plastic, and other polymer material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate include Robert Bosch, Magna International, Faurecia, Plastic Omnium, SEOYON E-HWA Automotive Slovakia, Woodbine Manufacturing, Go Industries and Gordon Auto Body Parts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Material
Plastic Material
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Robert Bosch
Magna International
Faurecia
Plastic Omnium
SEOYON E-HWA Automotive Slovakia
Woodbine Manufacturing
Go Industries
Gordon Auto Body Parts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Operated Automoti
