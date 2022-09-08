On-Street Parking Reservation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Parking reservation system provides information about parking availability for both drivers and parking providers in a certain area through continuous monitoring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Street Parking Reservation System in Global, including the following market information:
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-Street Parking Reservation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-Street Parking Reservation System include Indigo, SP Plus, Kapsch, Q-Park, National Car Parks, Justpark, Parkme, APCOA and LAZ Parking and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-Street Parking Reservation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based
Mobile Application-Based
Voice Call-Based
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Store
Commercial Buildings
Other
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-Street Parking Reservation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-Street Parking Reservation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Indigo
SP Plus
Kapsch
Q-Park
National Car Parks
Justpark
Parkme
APCOA
LAZ Parking
ACE Parking
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-Street Parking Reservation System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-Street Parking Reservation System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-Street Parking Reservation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies On-Street Parking Reservation System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-Street Parking Reservation System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-Street P
