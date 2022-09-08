Diversion Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diversion Valve are proven, simple slide type 3 Way Valves which allows transfer without disrupting line operation. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diversion Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Diversion Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diversion Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Diversion Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diversion Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Diversion Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diversion Valve include GEA, Coperion, FLSmidth, DMN-Westinghouse, Salina Vortex, Britton Procol Valves, Donaldson Company, The SchuF Group and KICE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diversion Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diversion Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diversion Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Diversion Valve

Manual Diversion Valve

Global Diversion Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diversion Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Drinks

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Others

Global Diversion Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diversion Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diversion Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diversion Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diversion Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diversion Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GEA

Coperion

FLSmidth

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex

Britton Procol Valves

Donaldson Company

The SchuF Group

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process

Bezares

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diversion Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diversion Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diversion Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diversion Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diversion Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diversion Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diversion Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diversion Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diversion Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diversion Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diversion Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diversion Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diversion Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diversion Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diversion Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diversion Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Diversion Valve Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electric Dive

