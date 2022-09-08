Mobile Digital Banking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Digital Banking in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Digital Banking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BaaS (Banking as a Service) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Digital Banking include Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology and Alkami, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Digital Banking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BaaS (Banking as a Service)

BaaP (Banking as a Platform)

Cloud-Based

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Digital Banking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Digital Banking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Digital Banking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Digital Banking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Digital Banking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Digital Banking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Digital Banking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Digital Banking Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Digital Banking Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Digital Banking Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Digital Banking Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

