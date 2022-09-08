Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product refers to the bottles, sheets, etc. product made by PET.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product include Indorama Ventures, Alpek S.A.B., Sinopec, Lotte Chemical UK, Zhejiang Hengyi, W. Barnet, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bombay Dyeing and Mossi&Ghisolfi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Films & Sheets

Others

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures

Alpek S.A.B.

Sinopec

Lotte Chemical UK

Zhejiang Hengyi

W. Barnet

Ganesha Ecosphere

Bombay Dyeing

Mossi&Ghisolfi

NAN YA PLASTICS

DAK Americas

JBF RAK LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P

