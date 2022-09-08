Abrasive Brushes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Abrasive Brushes are well suited for light deburring and general surface finishing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasive Brushes in global, including the following market information:
Global Abrasive Brushes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Abrasive Brushes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Abrasive Brushes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Abrasive Brushes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wheel Brushes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Brushes include Saint-Gobain, Pferd, 3M, Rhodius, KLINGSPOR, Bosch, Osborn International, RITM Industry and SIT Brush, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Abrasive Brushes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Abrasive Brushes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Brushes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wheel Brushes
Composite Disc Brushes
Cup Brushes
Tube Brushes
Other
Global Abrasive Brushes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Brushes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace/aircraft
Automotive
Metal finishing
Woodworking
Other
Global Abrasive Brushes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Abrasive Brushes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Abrasive Brushes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Abrasive Brushes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Abrasive Brushes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Pferd
3M
Rhodius
KLINGSPOR
Bosch
Osborn International
RITM Industry
SIT Brush
Lessmann
Abtex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Abrasive Brushes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Abrasive Brushes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Abrasive Brushes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Abrasive Brushes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Abrasive Brushes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Abrasive Brushes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Abrasive Brushes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Abrasive Brushes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Abrasive Brushes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Abrasive Brushes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Abrasive Brushes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Abrasive Brushes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Abrasive Brushes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Brushes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Abrasive Brushes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Brushes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Abrasive Brushes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
