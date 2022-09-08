Plants Source Food Preservative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food preservatives are additives that prevent spoilage caused by microorganisms and prolong food shelf life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plants Source Food Preservative in global, including the following market information:

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plants Source Food Preservative companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plants Source Food Preservative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Salts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plants Source Food Preservative include DuPont, Dumoco, Chihon Biotechnology, Wiley Organics, MAYASAN Food Industries, Cayman Chemical, Siveele, Kalsec and Handary, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plants Source Food Preservative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Salts

Natural Acids

Botanical Extracts

Rosemary Extract

Other

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Seasoning

Meat

Fruit Juice

Dairy Products

Other

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plants Source Food Preservative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plants Source Food Preservative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plants Source Food Preservative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plants Source Food Preservative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Dumoco

Chihon Biotechnology

Wiley Organics

MAYASAN Food Industries

Cayman Chemical

Siveele

Kalsec

Handary

Galactic

BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas

Naturex

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Koninklijke DSM

Kemin Industries

Merck KGaA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plants Source Food Preservative Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plants Source Food Preservative Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plants Source Food Preservative Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plants Source Food Preservative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plants Source Food Preservative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plants Source Food Preservative Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plants Source Food Preservative Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plants Source Food Prese

