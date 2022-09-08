Desktop UV Curing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
UV curing machine is the use of UV light to cure UV coating equipment, and UV coating photosensitizer chemical reaction, instant drying curing machine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Desktop UV Curing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Desktop UV Curing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Desktop UV Curing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully automatic UV Curing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Desktop UV Curing Machine include IST METZ, Heraeus, GEW, Phoseon, Lumen Dynamics, Miltec, Nordson Corporation, AMS and Kyocera, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Desktop UV Curing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully automatic UV Curing Machine
semi-automatic UV Curing Machine
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Buliding Meterial Industry
Electronic Industry
Printing Industry
Maunfacturing Industry
Other
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Desktop UV Curing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Desktop UV Curing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Desktop UV Curing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Desktop UV Curing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IST METZ
Heraeus
GEW
Phoseon
Lumen Dynamics
Miltec
Nordson Corporation
AMS
Kyocera
Panasonic
Dymax Corporation
DPL
Dongguan Qingda
Kunshan Dehuitai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Desktop UV Curing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Desktop UV Curing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Desktop UV Curing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Desktop UV Curing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desktop UV Curing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Desktop UV Curing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Desktop UV Curing Machin
