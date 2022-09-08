Automobile Chassis Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The automobile chassis is composed of drive system, driving system, steering system and braking system.The chassis role is to support, install the automobile engine and its components, assembly, forming the overall shape of the automobile, and accept the power of the engine, make the automobile produce movement, ensure the normal running.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Chassis Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automobile Chassis Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile Chassis Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Strength Steel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile Chassis Material include Continental, ZF, Magna, Aisin Seiki, Tower International, Benteler, CIE Automotive, Schaeffler and F-Tech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile Chassis Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Strength Steel Material
Aluminum Alloy Material
Mild Steel Material
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile Chassis Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile Chassis Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile Chassis Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automobile Chassis Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental
ZF
Magna
Aisin Seiki
Tower International
Benteler
CIE Automotive
Schaeffler
F-Tech
KLT Auto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile Chassis Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile Chassis Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile Chassis Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile Chassis Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automobile Chassis Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile Chassis Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile Chassis Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile Chassis Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automobile Chassis Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automobile Chassis Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Chassis Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Chassis Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Chassis Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Chassis Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
