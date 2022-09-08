Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lithotripsy Devices are used to break stones in body. It has four components, which include a shockwave generator, a coupling system, a focusing system, and an imaging and localization unit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intelligent Identification System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device include Boston Scientific, Olympus, Siemens Medical Solutions, DirexGroup, Storz Medical, Dornier MedTech, Allengers Medical Systems, New Star Lasers and Bard Medical Division, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intelligent Identification System
Lithotripsy Device
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Olympus
Siemens Medical Solutions
DirexGroup
Storz Medical
Dornier MedTech
Allengers Medical Systems
New Star Lasers
Bard Medical Division
Coloplast Group
Cook Medical
EDAP TMS
E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems
Lumenis
Richard Wolf GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Device Companies
3.8
