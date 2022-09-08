Ruby Lasers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ruby laser is a kind of solid-state laser. It uses synthetic ruby crystal as its gain medium. The ruby laser produces a visible pulse with a wavelength of 694.3 nm and a dark red color. A typical ruby laser pulse length is based on the order of milliseconds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ruby Lasers in global, including the following market information:
Global Ruby Lasers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ruby Lasers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ruby Lasers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ruby Lasers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pulse Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ruby Lasers include Britannica, LaserFest, Astanza Laser, General Ruby and Sapphire, HRL Laboratories, Roditi International Corporation, Timbercon and ISOTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ruby Lasers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ruby Lasers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ruby Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pulse Laser
Continuous Laser
Global Ruby Lasers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ruby Lasers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Processing
Hologram
Medical Field
Laboratory
Other
Global Ruby Lasers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ruby Lasers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ruby Lasers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ruby Lasers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ruby Lasers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ruby Lasers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Britannica
LaserFest
Astanza Laser
General Ruby and Sapphire
HRL Laboratories
Roditi International Corporation
Timbercon
ISOTECH
