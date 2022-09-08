Opacifying Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Opacifying Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Opacifying Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Opacifying Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Opacifying Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Opacifying Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Titanium Dioxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Opacifying Agent include DowDuPont, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Tayca Corporation, Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide, Cristal and Alkane Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Opacifying Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Opacifying Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Opacifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Titanium Dioxide

Opaque Polymers

Zircon

Zinc Oxide

Other

Global Opacifying Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Opacifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Painting and Coating

Detergents

Personal Care

Global Opacifying Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Opacifying Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Opacifying Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Opacifying Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Opacifying Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Opacifying Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Arkema

Ashland Global Holdings

Tayca Corporation

Chemours Company

Tronox Limited

Kronos Worldwide

Cristal

Alkane Resources

En-tech Polymer

Venator

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Opacifying Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Opacifying Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Opacifying Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Opacifying Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Opacifying Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Opacifying Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Opacifying Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Opacifying Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Opacifying Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Opacifying Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Opacifying Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Opacifying Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Opacifying Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opacifying Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Opacifying Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opacifying Agent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Opacifying Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

