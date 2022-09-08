Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compression Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment include Humboldt, NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN BHD, Controls, ELE International, Accro-Tech Scientific Industries, Cement Test Equipment, Aimil, Qualitest International and Matest. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compression Machine

Humidity Cabinet

Tensile Testing Machine

Blaine Apparatus

Cement Autoclave

Bond Strength Tester

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Highway

Bridge

Other

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cement and Mortar Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Humboldt

NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN BHD

Controls

ELE International

Accro-Tech Scientific Industries

Cement Test Equipment

Aimil

Qualitest International

Matest

