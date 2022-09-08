Global Utility Billing Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Utility Billing Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Utility Billing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software as a Service
Platform as a Service
Infrastructure as a Service
On-premise
Segment by Application
Drinking Water Company
Power Company
Gas Station
Wind Energy
By Company
SkyBill SIA
Cogsdale
Enghouse Networks
Continental Utility Solutions
Utilitybilling.com
Link Computer Corporation
Creative Technologies
Snappii Apps
Redline Data Systems
TAK Technology
Intedata Systems
Nobel Systems
Fund Accounting Solution Technologies
Crestline Software
SilverBlaze
Starnik
SmartGridCIS
United Systems Technology
Banyon Data Systems
Energy Hippo
Oak Bay Technologies
Oracle
ABIS
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software as a Service
1.2.3 Platform as a Service
1.2.4 Infrastructure as a Service
1.2.5 On-premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drinking Water Company
1.3.3 Power Company
1.3.4 Gas Station
1.3.5 Wind Energy
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Utility Billing Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Utility Billing Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Utility Billing Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Utility Billing Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Utility Billing Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Utility Billing Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Utility Billing Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Utility Billing Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Utility Billing Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Utility Billing Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Utility Billing Software Players by Revenue (2017-
