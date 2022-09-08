Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Seismic Isolation Floor System is a device that separates the building from the ground and installs isolation devices to prevent the propagation of seismic vibrations to keep the building safe. Due to the attenuation of seismic forces and the conversion of slow vibrations, the building itself and the interior of the building will also be protected. This protects art and other important social assets from earthquake damage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seismic Isolation Floor Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Seismic Isolation Floor Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead Rubber Isolator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seismic Isolation Floor Systems include SHIMIZU CORPORATION, IHI Infrastructure Systems, SENQCIA CORPORATION, THK CO, Dynamic Isolation Systems, Damptech, SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION, Ansin Technology and BRANZ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seismic Isolation Floor Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead Rubber Isolator

Cross Linear Bearing

Damping Cylinder Device

Other

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Building

Residential

Public Utilities

Other

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seismic Isolation Floor Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seismic Isolation Floor Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seismic Isolation Floor Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Seismic Isolation Floor Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SHIMIZU CORPORATION

IHI Infrastructure Systems

SENQCIA CORPORATION

THK CO

Dynamic Isolation Systems

Damptech

SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION

Ansin Technology

BRANZ

OILES CORPORATION

Kinetics Noise Control

NISHIMATSU CONSTRUCTION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seismic Isolation Floor Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seismic Isolation Floor

