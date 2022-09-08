Glass Alternative Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Alternative in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Alternative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Alternative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Glass Alternative companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Alternative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Light Transmission Below 80% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Alternative include Covestro AG, Trinseo S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Evonik Industries, 3A Composites, Lucite International, Elastin International Corp, Arkema Group and Sun Acrylam Private Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Alternative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Alternative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Alternative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Light Transmission Below 80%
Light Transmission 80%-90%
Light Transmission Above 90%
Global Glass Alternative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Alternative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Glasses
Automotive
Electronic
Construction
Medical Devices
Aviation
Energy
Defense
Global Glass Alternative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Glass Alternative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Alternative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Alternative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Alternative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Glass Alternative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Covestro AG
Trinseo S.A.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Evonik Industries
3A Composites
Lucite International
Elastin International Corp
Arkema Group
Sun Acrylam Private Limited
Aristech Surfaces LLC
Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd
Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co., Ltd
Palram Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Alternative Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Alternative Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Alternative Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Alternative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Alternative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Alternative Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Alternative Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Alternative Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Alternative Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Alternative Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Alternative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Alternative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Alternative Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Alternative Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Alternative Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Alternative Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Alternative Market Size Markets, 2021 &
