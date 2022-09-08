Polar Satcom Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The polar region is one of the sensitive regions that affect the global climate. For a long time, there is a lack of polar meteorological observation data. The poles of the earth are increasingly becoming the focus of scientists. The north-south direction can only move in a very small range, which makes the satellites in orbit very crowded. The development of polar satellite communication will promote the further understanding of nature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polar Satcom in Global, including the following market information:
Global Polar Satcom Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polar Satcom market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Polar Orbit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polar Satcom include Telesat, Optus, Telenor, Iridium, Russian Satellite Communications Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Springwise, EUMETSAT and Raytheon Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polar Satcom companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polar Satcom Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polar Satcom Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Polar Orbit
Middle Polar Orbit
High Polar Orbit
Global Polar Satcom Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polar Satcom Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Natural Resources
Security and Defense
Communication Industry
Research and Exploration
Other
Global Polar Satcom Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Polar Satcom Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polar Satcom revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polar Satcom revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Telesat
Optus
Telenor
Iridium
Russian Satellite Communications Company
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Springwise
EUMETSAT
Raytheon Company
Kepler Communications
LEO-HTS Opportunities
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polar Satcom Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polar Satcom Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polar Satcom Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polar Satcom Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polar Satcom Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polar Satcom Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polar Satcom Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polar Satcom Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Polar Satcom Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Polar Satcom Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polar Satcom Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polar Satcom Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polar Satcom Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Polar Satcom Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Low Polar Orbit
4.1.3 Middle Pola
