Semiconductor Adhesives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Semiconductor adhesives are a key component of semiconductor-based devices for bonding, contacting, and encapsulating chips and other SMD components on printed circuit boards. From RFID tags, MEMS sensors to optical components – semiconductor adhesives can be used anywhere short cycle times and the highest precision are required.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Semiconductor Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Adhesives include DELO, Henkel, Panasonic, LORD, Nagase, Momentive Performance Materials, DuPont, 3M and TOKYO OHKA KOGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Paste
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Advanced Packaging
Wire Bonding
Others
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Semiconductor Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DELO
Henkel
Panasonic
LORD
Nagase
Momentive Performance Materials
DuPont
3M
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO
Fralock
Toray
LINTEC Corporation
Dow
Delphon
Valtech Corporation
Timtronics
AI Technology
Addison Clear Wave
Master Bond
Aremco
MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
Sanyu Rec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
