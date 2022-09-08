Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shape-stabilized PCM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) include RAHA Paraffin, Boyd Corporation, Tempered Entropy, Andor, IRM, Sasol Germany GmbH, Jiandao Electronics, Mikiriken Industrial and Shantai Energy Saving, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shape-stabilized PCM

Microencapsulated PCM

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Achitechive

Garment Industry

Electronics Industry

Energy Industry

Packaging Industry

Auto Industry

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Other

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RAHA Paraffin

Boyd Corporation

Tempered Entropy

Andor

IRM

Sasol Germany GmbH

Jiandao Electronics

Mikiriken Industrial

Shantai Energy Saving

Croda

Joule Wax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffin Phase Change Material (PCM) Players in Globa

