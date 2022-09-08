Scintillation Crystals Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A scintillation crystal absorbs gamma photons by one or more collision processes and converts some of their energy into visible light and ultraviolet (UV) photons.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scintillation Crystals in global, including the following market information:
Global Scintillation Crystals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scintillation Crystals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Scintillation Crystals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scintillation Crystals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scintillation Crystals include Saint-Gobain Crystals, SCIONIX, Inrad Optics Inc., Hangzhou Shalom Electro-optics Technology Co., Ltd., Amcrys, ANHUI CRYSTRO CRYSTAL MATERIALS CO, LTD, Kinheng Crystal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., BEIJING SCITLION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD. and Beijing ShengtongHejing Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scintillation Crystals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scintillation Crystals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scintillation Crystals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Crystals
Inorganic Crystals
Global Scintillation Crystals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scintillation Crystals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical and Healthcare
Nuclear and Power Plants
Military and Defense
Others
Global Scintillation Crystals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scintillation Crystals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scintillation Crystals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scintillation Crystals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scintillation Crystals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Scintillation Crystals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain Crystals
SCIONIX
Inrad Optics Inc.
Hangzhou Shalom Electro-optics Technology Co., Ltd.
Amcrys
ANHUI CRYSTRO CRYSTAL MATERIALS CO, LTD
Kinheng Crystal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
BEIJING SCITLION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.
Beijing ShengtongHejing Technology Co., Ltd.
KHJJ(Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.
Eljen Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scintillation Crystals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scintillation Crystals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scintillation Crystals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scintillation Crystals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scintillation Crystals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scintillation Crystals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scintillation Crystals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scintillation Crystals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scintillation Crystals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scintillation Crystals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scintillation Crystals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scintillation Crystals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scintillation Crystals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Crystals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scintillation Crystals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scintillation Crystals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
