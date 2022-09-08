Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global Industrial Metal AM Printer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Metal AM Printer development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
Segment by Type
Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
Material Extrusion (ME)
Directed Energy Deposition (DED)
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical and Dental
General Industrial Manufacturing
Service Bureau
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
By Company
Additec
Aurora Labs
Desktop Metal
Markforged
OR Laser / Coherent
Pollen AM
Xact Metal
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
1.2.3 Material Extrusion (ME)
1.2.4 Directed Energy Deposition (DED)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Medical and Dental
1.3.5 General Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.6 Service Bureau
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size
2.2 Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Metal AM Printer Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Industrial Metal AM Printer Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Industrial Metal AM Printer Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Metal AM Printer Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Metal AM Printer Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Industrial Metal AM Printer Market Size
