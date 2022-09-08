HVDC Switches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HVDC Switches are designed to close and open very rapidly in case of fault or for maintenance purposes. The switches may have to commutate load current while maintaining the flow of power within DC substation and its availability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVDC Switches in global, including the following market information:
Global HVDC Switches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HVDC Switches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HVDC Switches companies in 2021 (%)
The global HVDC Switches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mechanical Switch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HVDC Switches include ABB, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Keysight, ZTE Corporation, Siemens and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HVDC Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVDC Switches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVDC Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mechanical Switch
Hybrid Switch
Other
Global HVDC Switches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVDC Switches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy and Electricity
Transportation
Infrastructure
Seismic Application
Other
Global HVDC Switches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVDC Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVDC Switches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVDC Switches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HVDC Switches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVDC Switches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Rockwell Automation
General Electric
Keysight
ZTE Corporation
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVDC Switches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVDC Switches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVDC Switches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVDC Switches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HVDC Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HVDC Switches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVDC Switches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVDC Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVDC Switches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVDC Switches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVDC Switches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVDC Switches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVDC Switches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVDC Switches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVDC Switches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVDC Switches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HVDC Switches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Mechanical Switch
4.1.3 Hybrid Switch
