Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Americium-241 Radioactive Source in global, including the following market information:
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Americium-241 Radioactive Source companies in 2021 (%)
The global Americium-241 Radioactive Source market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1*10^4Bq Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Americium-241 Radioactive Source include Atom-Hitech, SciChem, Raims Ltd, Isotope JSC and SLS Select Education, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Americium-241 Radioactive Source manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market, by Activity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, by Activity, 2021 (%)
1*10^4Bq
6*10^11Bq
Others
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fire Alarm
Doison Alarm
Static Eliminator
Others
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Americium-241 Radioactive Source revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Americium-241 Radioactive Source revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Americium-241 Radioactive Source sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Americium-241 Radioactive Source sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atom-Hitech
SciChem
Raims Ltd
Isotope JSC
SLS Select Education
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Activity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Americium-241 Radioactive Source Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Americium-241 Radioactive Source Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Americium-241 Radioactive Source Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Americium-241 Radioactive Source Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Americium-241 Radioactive Source Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Americ
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/