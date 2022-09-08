Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material market was valued at 523.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 729.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material include Lanxess, Toray, Celanese, Polystrand, Solvay, Covestro, DSM, US Liner and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material
Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material
Others
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Space
Electronic
Sports
Others
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lanxess
Toray
Celanese
Polystrand
Solvay
Covestro
DSM
US Liner
Evonik
SABIC
Teijin
Jiangsu QIYI TECHNOLOGIES
Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber Materials
Zhejiang Suijin Composite Materials
Qingdao CIMC Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top
