Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6, with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction, oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.

Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers, rectifiers and so on.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152271/global-grain-oriented-electrical-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-489

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Grain Oriented Electrical Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market was valued at 6934.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7672.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Magnetic Strength Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel include Baowu Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, AK Steel, NLMK Group, Shougang, ThyssenKrupp, JFE Steel, Posco and Stalprodukt S.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Magnetic Strength

Conventional

Domain Refinement

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transformer

Power Generator

Motor

Others

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grain Oriented Electrical Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grain Oriented Electrical Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grain Oriented Electrical Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Grain Oriented Electrical Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baowu Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

AK Steel

NLMK Group

Shougang

ThyssenKrupp

JFE Steel

Posco

Stalprodukt S.A.

Ansteel

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152271/global-grain-oriented-electrical-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-489

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grain Oriented Electrica

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152271/global-grain-oriented-electrical-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-489

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/