Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fibre-Optic Laryngoscope is a doctor’s imaging technique that can magnify the lesion to thousands of times. The doctor can use the surgical tongs of the enlarged vocal cord cyst to vocal cord polyps. And vocal cord nodules and other vocal cord lesions for outpatient surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes in global, including the following market information:
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-Line Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes include Infinium Medical, Riester, Bell Medical, AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC CORP., Medline Industries, DLC Vet Pty Ltd, Medelec Instruments, Kraft Surgicals Private Limited and Gpcmedical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
In-Line Blade
Replaceable Blade
Other
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Infinium Medical
Riester
Bell Medical
AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC CORP.
Medline Industries
DLC Vet Pty Ltd
Medelec Instruments
Kraft Surgicals Private Limited
Gpcmedical
Medisafe International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibre-Optic Laryngoscopes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre-Optic Laryngoscope
