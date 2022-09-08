Furfurylamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Furfurylamine is an aromatic amine typically formed by the reductive amination of furfural with ammonia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Furfurylamine in global, including the following market information:
Global Furfurylamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Furfurylamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Furfurylamine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Furfurylamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity ?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Furfurylamine include Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd., Hubei Jiangyan Tianxiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Liyang Yutian Chemical Co., Ltd., MINAFIN, Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuexing Chemical Co., Ltd., Pennakem and Galaxy Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Furfurylamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Furfurylamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Furfurylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity ?99%
Purity ?98%
Others
Global Furfurylamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Furfurylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Corrosion Inhibitors
Other
Global Furfurylamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Furfurylamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Furfurylamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Furfurylamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Furfurylamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Furfurylamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.
Hubei Jiangyan Tianxiang Chemical Co., Ltd.
Liyang Yutian Chemical Co., Ltd.
MINAFIN
Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shandong Yuexing Chemical Co., Ltd.
Pennakem
Galaxy Laboratories
Sisco Research Laboratories
Loba Chemie
Azelis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Furfurylamine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Furfurylamine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Furfurylamine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Furfurylamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Furfurylamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Furfurylamine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Furfurylamine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Furfurylamine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Furfurylamine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Furfurylamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furfurylamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Furfurylamine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furfurylamine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furfurylamine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furfurylamine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Furfurylamine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity ?99%
4.1.3 Purity ?98%
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Furfurylamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Furfurylamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Furfurylamine Sales Market Report 2021
Furfurylamine Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application