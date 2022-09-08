Powdered Cellulose Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellulose is a refined white and smell free powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powdered Cellulose in global, including the following market information:
Global Powdered Cellulose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powdered Cellulose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Powdered Cellulose companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powdered Cellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Powdered Cellulose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powdered Cellulose include JRS, International Fiber Corp, Sweetener Supply, JELU-WERK J.Ehrler, Ankit Pulps & Boards, NB Entrepreneurs, Excel Plants & Equipment and Nippon Paper Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powdered Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powdered Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powdered Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade Powdered Cellulose
Industrial Grade Powdered Cellulose
Medicine Grade Powdered Cellulose
Global Powdered Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powdered Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Paper Industry
Others
Global Powdered Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powdered Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powdered Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powdered Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powdered Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Powdered Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JRS
International Fiber Corp
Sweetener Supply
JELU-WERK J.Ehrler
Ankit Pulps & Boards
NB Entrepreneurs
Excel Plants & Equipment
Nippon Paper Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powdered Cellulose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powdered Cellulose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powdered Cellulose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powdered Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powdered Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powdered Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powdered Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powdered Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powdered Cellulose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powdered Cellulose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powdered Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powdered Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powdered Cellulose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powdered Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powdered Cellulose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powdered Cellulose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Powdered Cellulose Market Siz
