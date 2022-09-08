Fiction Editing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiction Editing Service is an editing service for novel genre articles, which generally includes manuscript evaluation, proofreading, copy editing, etc. This service has been popular in recent years, and it has also given many writers or freelancers a career in which they can perform.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiction Editing Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fiction Editing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiction Editing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manuscript Assessment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiction Editing Services include Scribendi, Jericho Writers, ServiceScape, BOOK BUTCHERS, DLA Editors?Proofers, Book Editing Services, The Artful Edito, Liminal Pages and FirstEditing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiction Editing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiction Editing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fiction Editing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manuscript Assessment
Proofreading Service
Copy-Editing Service
Other
Global Fiction Editing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fiction Editing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Enterprise
Public Institution
Private
Other
Global Fiction Editing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fiction Editing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiction Editing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiction Editing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Scribendi
Jericho Writers
ServiceScape
BOOK BUTCHERS
DLA Editors?Proofers
Book Editing Services
The Artful Edito
Liminal Pages
FirstEditing
JOHN RICKARDS
TCK Publishing
The Expert Editor
BookBaby
The Literary Consultancy
MALONE EDITORIAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiction Editing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiction Editing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiction Editing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiction Editing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiction Editing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiction Editing Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiction Editing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiction Editing Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiction Editing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fiction Editing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiction Editing Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiction Editing Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiction Editing Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
