E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-Drive Testing Solutions determine the service life of individual components, measures transmission efficiency, and simulates environmental factors in a test bench to identify problems early and optimize performance values. It includes e-motor test cells, hybrid electric powertrain test stands, EV batteries and complete vehicle testing capabilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Drive Testing Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-Drive Testing Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Motor Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-Drive Testing Solutions include thyssenkrupp System Engineering GmbH, AVL List GmbH, ATESTEO, eDrive Engineering Services, Test Devices, DEKRA CERTIFICATION BV, dSPACE GmbH, Proventia and PIA AUTOMATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the E-Drive Testing Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Motor Testing
Inverter Testing
Battery Testing
Other
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies E-Drive Testing Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies E-Drive Testing Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
thyssenkrupp System Engineering GmbH
AVL List GmbH
ATESTEO
eDrive Engineering Services
Test Devices
DEKRA CERTIFICATION BV
dSPACE GmbH
Proventia
PIA AUTOMATION
John Deere Electronic Solutions
MTS Systems Corporation
Valmet Automotive
Dewesoft
IAV
Alvier Mechatronics GmbH
Saietta Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-Drive Testing Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-Drive Testing Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Drive Testing Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies
