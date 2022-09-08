E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

E-Drive Testing Solutions determine the service life of individual components, measures transmission efficiency, and simulates environmental factors in a test bench to identify problems early and optimize performance values. It includes e-motor test cells, hybrid electric powertrain test stands, EV batteries and complete vehicle testing capabilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Drive Testing Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-Drive Testing Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Motor Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-Drive Testing Solutions include thyssenkrupp System Engineering GmbH, AVL List GmbH, ATESTEO, eDrive Engineering Services, Test Devices, DEKRA CERTIFICATION BV, dSPACE GmbH, Proventia and PIA AUTOMATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the E-Drive Testing Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Motor Testing

Inverter Testing

Battery Testing

Other

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-Drive Testing Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-Drive Testing Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

thyssenkrupp System Engineering GmbH

AVL List GmbH

ATESTEO

eDrive Engineering Services

Test Devices

DEKRA CERTIFICATION BV

dSPACE GmbH

Proventia

PIA AUTOMATION

John Deere Electronic Solutions

MTS Systems Corporation

Valmet Automotive

Dewesoft

IAV

Alvier Mechatronics GmbH

Saietta Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-Drive Testing Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-Drive Testing Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-Drive Testing Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Drive Testing Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Drive Testing Solutions Companies

