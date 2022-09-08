Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares in Global, including the following market information:
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares market was valued at 1594.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2739.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Integrated Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares include Datix Limited, RiskMan International, Quantros, RL Solutions, MRM Group, The Patinet Safety Company, Verge Solutions, MidasPlus and Meditech Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Integrated Software
Standalone Software
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Long-Term Care Centers
Other
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Datix Limited
RiskMan International
Quantros
RL Solutions
MRM Group
The Patinet Safety Company
Verge Solutions
MidasPlus
Meditech Group
CCD Health Systems
Clarity Group
Prista Corp
Brandix i3
Marsh ClearSight
Morrisey Holdings
RiskQual Technologies
