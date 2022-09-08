Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares market was valued at 1594.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2739.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Integrated Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares include Datix Limited, RiskMan International, Quantros, RL Solutions, MRM Group, The Patinet Safety Company, Verge Solutions, MidasPlus and Meditech Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Other

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Datix Limited

RiskMan International

Quantros

RL Solutions

MRM Group

The Patinet Safety Company

Verge Solutions

MidasPlus

Meditech Group

CCD Health Systems

Clarity Group

Prista Corp

Brandix i3

Marsh ClearSight

Morrisey Holdings

RiskQual Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Patient Safety and Risk Management Softwares Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Safety and Risk Manage

