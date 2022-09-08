Novel Antiviral Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The mechanism of action of antiviral drugs is mainly to inhibit the entry of viral particles into host cells and to inhibit the early stages of viral replication. There is also an inhibitor of DNA polymerase, which is mainly due to its ability to inhibit viral coding. At present, new antiviral drugs are actively seeking host factors, both in the initial stage of viral infection and in the later stages of nuclear transport of viral RNP complexes, to produce new drugs with new modes of action without drug resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Novel Antiviral Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Novel Antiviral Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Novel Antiviral Drugs include Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Novartis, Dr Reddy?s and Gilead Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Novel Antiviral Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
Protease Inhibitors
Fusion Inhibitors
Immune System Modulators
Other
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hepatitis Therapeutics
HIV/AIDS Therapeutics
Herpes Therapeutics
Influenza Therapeutics
Other
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Novel Antiviral Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Novel Antiviral Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche Holding AG
GlaxoSmithKline
Bristol-Myers Squibb
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co
Novartis
Dr Reddy?s
Gilead Sciences
Aurobindo Pharma
Cipla
