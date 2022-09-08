Video Streaming Softwares Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Streaming Softwares in Global, including the following market information:

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Streaming Softwares market was valued at 5430.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Streaming Softwares include DivX (US), Haivision (Canada), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Kaltura (US), Ooyala (US), Apple (US), Panopto (US) and Polycom (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Video Streaming Softwares companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Broadcasters, Operators, and Media

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Other

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Streaming Softwares revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Streaming Softwares revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DivX (US)

Haivision (Canada)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Kaltura (US)

Ooyala (US)

Apple (US)

Panopto (US)

Polycom (US)

Vbrick (US)

Wowza Media Systems (US)

Qumu Corporation (US)

Sonic Foundry (US)

Kollective Technology (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Streaming Softwares Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Streaming Softwares Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Streaming Softwares Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Streaming Softwares Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Streaming Softwares Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Streaming Softwares Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Streaming Softwares Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Video Streaming Softwares Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Streaming Softwares Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Streaming Softwares Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Streaming Softwares Companies

4 Market Si

