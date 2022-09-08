HDPE Granule Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HDPE Granule in global, including the following market information:

Global HDPE Granule Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HDPE Granule Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five HDPE Granule companies in 2021 (%)

The global HDPE Granule market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Autoclave Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HDPE Granule include LyondellBasell, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, INEOS, Borealis, Repsol Polyolefin Polymers, SABIC, Sinopec and KW Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HDPE Granule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HDPE Granule Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HDPE Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Autoclave Process

Tubular Process

Global HDPE Granule Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HDPE Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Film

Injection Molding

Coating

Others

Global HDPE Granule Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global HDPE Granule Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HDPE Granule revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HDPE Granule revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HDPE Granule sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies HDPE Granule sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell

Dow

ExxonMobil Chemical

INEOS

Borealis

Repsol Polyolefin Polymers

SABIC

Sinopec

KW Plastics

Kamal Polyplast

CNPC

Khushi Enterprises

Montello

Nidhi Enterprises

J.V. Polymers

