Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aramid Fiber is a new type of high-tech synthetic fiber, which has the characteristics of soft texture, small density, high strength, high modulus, and high temperature resistance. Reinforced Plastic is a plastic containing reinforcing materials, which is an important polymer composite material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reinforced Thermosetting Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics include Teijin, Toray, SGL Group, DuPont, Hexcel, Solvay, Sabic, Hyosung Corporation and Kolon Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reinforced Thermosetting Plastics

Reinforced Thermoplastics

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Navigation

Aerospace & Defense

Achitechive

Others

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teijin

Toray

SGL Group

DuPont

Hexcel

Solvay

Sabic

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fib

