eSIM Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of eSIM in global, including the following market information:

Global eSIM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global eSIM Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five eSIM companies in 2021 (%)

The global eSIM market was valued at 435.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1900.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IoT M2M-related eSIM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of eSIM include Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Docomo and Singtel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the eSIM manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global eSIM Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global eSIM Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others

Global eSIM Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global eSIM Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Global eSIM Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global eSIM Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies eSIM revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies eSIM revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies eSIM sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies eSIM sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom

China Mobile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 eSIM Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global eSIM Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global eSIM Overall Market Size

2.1 Global eSIM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global eSIM Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global eSIM Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top eSIM Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global eSIM Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global eSIM Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global eSIM Sales by Companies

3.5 Global eSIM Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 eSIM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers eSIM Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSIM Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 eSIM Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 eSIM Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global eSIM Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 IoT M2M-related eSIM

4.1.3 Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global eSIM Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global eSIM Revenue, 2017-2022

