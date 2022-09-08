4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid (CAS 98-66-8) is a needle-like crystal with a molecular formula of C6H5ClO3S. It is mainly used as a pharmaceutical and dye intermediate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid include Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, BLD Pharmatech, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, DK Pharmachem, Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical and Hairui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Dye Intermediates

Others

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

BLD Pharmatech

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

Triveni Chemicals

DK Pharmachem

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical

Hairui Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Chlorobenzenesulfonic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

