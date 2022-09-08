Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Search and Rescue Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Marine Search and Rescue Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rescue Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Search and Rescue Equipment include Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Textron Systems (U.S.) and Thales Group (France), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Search and Rescue Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rescue Equipment
Search Equipment
Communication Equipment
Technical Equipment
Medical Equipment
Logistics Equipment
Planning Equipment
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Combat SAR
Urban SAR Industrial
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Search and Rescue Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Search and Rescue Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Marine Search and Rescue Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Marine Search and Rescue Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)
Raytheon Company (U.S.)
Textron Systems (U.S.)
Thales Group (France)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
Similar Reports: Global Marine Search and Rescue Equipment Sales Market Report 2021
