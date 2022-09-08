Antiserum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antiserum is human or nonhuman blood serum containing monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies that is used to spread passive immunity to many diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antiserum in global, including the following market information:
Global Antiserum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antiserum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
Global top five Antiserum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antiserum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antitoxin Serum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antiserum include Charles River, SSI Diagnostica, BD, GD Animal Health, Novacyt Group, OriGene Technologies, Bethyl Laboratories, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation and Thermo Scientific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antiserum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antiserum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Antiserum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Antitoxin Serum
Antibacterial Serum
Antiviral Serum
Anti-Rh Serum
Global Antiserum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Antiserum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laboratory
Clinical
Other
Global Antiserum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Antiserum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antiserum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antiserum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antiserum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
Key companies Antiserum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Charles River
SSI Diagnostica
BD
GD Animal Health
Novacyt Group
OriGene Technologies
Bethyl Laboratories
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
Thermo Scientific
Bio-Rad
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antiserum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antiserum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antiserum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antiserum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antiserum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiserum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antiserum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antiserum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antiserum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antiserum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antiserum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiserum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiserum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiserum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiserum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiserum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Antiserum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Antitoxin Serum
4.1.3 Antibacterial Serum
4.1.4 Antiviral Serum
4.1.5 Anti-Rh Serum
