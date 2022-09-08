Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades in global, including the following market information:

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades include Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nittobo, 3B Fibreglass sprl, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Ploycomp and ZOLTEK Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

Land Wind Turbine Blades

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nittobo

3B Fibreglass sprl

China Jushi

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Ploycomp

ZOLTEK Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel

Teijin

SGL Carbon

Formosa Plastics Corp

Dow Inc

Hyosung Japan

Jiangsu Hengshen

Taekwang Industrial

Swancor Advanced Material Co

China Composites Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Ty

