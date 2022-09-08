Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades in global, including the following market information:
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades include Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nittobo, 3B Fibreglass sprl, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Ploycomp and ZOLTEK Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offshore Wind Turbine Blades
Land Wind Turbine Blades
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nittobo
3B Fibreglass sprl
China Jushi
Taishan Fiberglass
Chongqing Ploycomp
ZOLTEK Corporation
Mitsubishi Rayon
Hexcel
Teijin
SGL Carbon
Formosa Plastics Corp
Dow Inc
Hyosung Japan
Jiangsu Hengshen
Taekwang Industrial
Swancor Advanced Material Co
China Composites Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reinforcement Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Ty
