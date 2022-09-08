Thermosiphon system Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermosiphon is a method of passive heat exchange, based on natural convection, which circulates a fluid without the necessity of a mechanical pump.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermosiphon system in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermosiphon system Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermosiphon system Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Thermosiphon system companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermosiphon system market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Circulation System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermosiphon system include KBB Kollektorbau GmbH, Cooling House, GREENoneTEC, iG SolTherm, HEIZER, Rheem, Solcrafte, Chromagen and HOTSTART, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermosiphon system manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermosiphon system Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermosiphon system Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Circulation System
Direct System
Global Thermosiphon system Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermosiphon system Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metallurgical Industry
Petrochemical
Power Industry
Textile Industry
Global Thermosiphon system Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Thermosiphon system Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermosiphon system revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermosiphon system revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermosiphon system sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Thermosiphon system sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KBB Kollektorbau GmbH
Cooling House
GREENoneTEC
iG SolTherm
HEIZER
Rheem
Solcrafte
Chromagen
HOTSTART
Rheem PremierHiline
YOUR HOME TECH
EagleBurgmann
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermosiphon system Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermosiphon system Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermosiphon system Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermosiphon system Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermosiphon system Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermosiphon system Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermosiphon system Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermosiphon system Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermosiphon system Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermosiphon system Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermosiphon system Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermosiphon system Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermosiphon system Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosiphon system Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermosiphon system Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosiphon system Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermosiphon
