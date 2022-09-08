Swing Feeder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Swing Feeder is a volumetric quantitative feeder, which can adjust and control the feeding amount within a certain range through frequency conversion speed regulation. The device is suitable for powder materials and has a wind-locking effect, and is especially suitable for feeding of low-pressure pneumatic conveying devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Swing Feeder in global, including the following market information:
Global Swing Feeder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Swing Feeder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Swing Feeder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Swing Feeder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spiral Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Swing Feeder include WDMY, Automation Devices, SHANGHAI SHIBANG MACHINERY, Fote Machinery, Xi’an Desen Mining Machinery, Shung Dar Industrial, Henan Mining Machinery, Behlen Mfg Co and Zhengzhou Shenchu Agricultural Science and Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Swing Feeder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Swing Feeder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Swing Feeder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spiral Type
Roller Type
Impeller Type
Disc Type
Vibrating Type
Global Swing Feeder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Swing Feeder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Construction
Agriculture
Other
Global Swing Feeder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Swing Feeder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Swing Feeder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Swing Feeder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Swing Feeder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Swing Feeder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WDMY
Automation Devices
SHANGHAI SHIBANG MACHINERY
Fote Machinery
Xi’an Desen Mining Machinery
Shung Dar Industrial
Henan Mining Machinery
Behlen Mfg Co
Zhengzhou Shenchu Agricultural Science and Technology
Xingyang Ju Xin Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Swing Feeder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Swing Feeder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Swing Feeder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Swing Feeder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Swing Feeder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Swing Feeder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Swing Feeder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Swing Feeder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Swing Feeder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Swing Feeder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Swing Feeder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swing Feeder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Swing Feeder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swing Feeder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Swing Feeder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swing Feeder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Swing Feeder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spiral Type
4.1.3 Roller Type
4.1.4 Impeller T
