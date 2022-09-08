Agar Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agar Gum in global, including the following market information:
Global Agar Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agar Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Agar Gum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agar Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agar Gum include Meron Group, Myeong Shin Agar, Marine Science Co., Ltd., Agarmex, Orient Resources Company, B&V, TIC Gums, Titan Biotech Ltd and Central Drug House(P) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agar Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agar Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Strips
Square
Global Agar Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Confectioneries
Bakery & Pastry
Retail
Meat
Microbiological
Others
Global Agar Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agar Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agar Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agar Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agar Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Agar Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meron Group
Myeong Shin Agar
Marine Science Co., Ltd.
Agarmex
Orient Resources Company
B&V
TIC Gums
Titan Biotech Ltd
Central Drug House(P) Ltd.
Agar Shallow
Agar Corporation Ltd
AsionsvChem
Indoalgas
Able Sales Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agar Gum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agar Gum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agar Gum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agar Gum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agar Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agar Gum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agar Gum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agar Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agar Gum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agar Gum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agar Gum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agar Gum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agar Gum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Gum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agar Gum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agar Gum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Agar Gum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Strips
4.1.4 Square
4.2 By Type – Global Agar Gum Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – G
