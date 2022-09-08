Pea Fibre Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pea Fiber is one of the finished products made from pods or seeds of pea plants. It is used as a component of vegan dishes and ready-to-eat meals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Pea Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pea Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pea Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pea Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Pea Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pea Fibre include Emsland Group, Shandong Jianyuan Bioengineering, Belle Pulses, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, OMG Labs Private Limited, Mrida Greens and Development Private Limited, Vestkorn, Organicway and A&B Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pea Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pea Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Pea Fiber

Conventional Pea Fiber

Global Pea Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Pea Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pea Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pea Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pea Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pea Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pea Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emsland Group

Shandong Jianyuan Bioengineering

Belle Pulses

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

OMG Labs Private Limited

Mrida Greens and Development Private Limited

Vestkorn

Organicway

A&B Ingredients

Parrheim Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pea Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pea Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pea Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pea Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pea Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pea Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pea Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pea Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pea Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pea Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pea Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pea Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pea Fibre Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Fibre Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pea Fibre Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Fibre Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pea Fibre Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Pea Fiber

4.1.3 Conventional Pea Fiber

4.2 By Type – Global Pea Fibre Revenue & Forecasts

