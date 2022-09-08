2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Technical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) include BASF. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Technical Grade

Other

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Syntheses

Other

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2-Propylheptyl Acrylate (2-PHA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

