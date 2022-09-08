Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interior Rear-view Mirror in global, including the following market information:

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Interior Rear-view Mirror companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interior Rear-view Mirror market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Rear-view Mirror Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interior Rear-view Mirror include Gentex Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Magna International, Inc., Ficosa International SA, Continental AG, Murakami Corporation, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Mitsuba Corporation and Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interior Rear-view Mirror manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Rear-view Mirror

Smart Rear-view Mirror

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gentex Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

Magna International, Inc.

Ficosa International SA

Continental AG

Murakami Corporation

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Mitsuba Corporation

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Mobvoi, Inc.

SL Corporation

Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Ishizaki Honten Company Limited

Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interior Rear-view Mirror Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Interior Rear-view Mirror Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Rear-view Mirror Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Rear-view Mirro

