Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interior Rear-view Mirror in global, including the following market information:
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Interior Rear-view Mirror companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interior Rear-view Mirror market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Rear-view Mirror Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Interior Rear-view Mirror include Gentex Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Magna International, Inc., Ficosa International SA, Continental AG, Murakami Corporation, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Mitsuba Corporation and Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Interior Rear-view Mirror manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Rear-view Mirror
Smart Rear-view Mirror
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Trucks
Buses
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Interior Rear-view Mirror sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gentex Corporation
Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec
Magna International, Inc.
Ficosa International SA
Continental AG
Murakami Corporation
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Mitsuba Corporation
Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.
Mobvoi, Inc.
SL Corporation
Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Ishizaki Honten Company Limited
Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH
Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interior Rear-view Mirror Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Interior Rear-view Mirror Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Interior Rear-view Mirror Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Rear-view Mirror Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interior Rear-view Mirror Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Rear-view Mirro
