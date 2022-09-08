Psychiatric Care Beds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Psychiatric Care Beds in global, including the following market information:
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Psychiatric Care Beds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Psychiatric Care Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Beds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Psychiatric Care Beds include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Linet Spol. S.R.O. and Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Psychiatric Care Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Beds
Semi-electric Beds
Manual Beds
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Elderly Care Facilities
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Psychiatric Care Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Psychiatric Care Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Psychiatric Care Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Psychiatric Care Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker Corporation
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Getinge AB
Invacare Corporation
Medline Industries, Inc.
Linet Spol. S.R.O.
Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Psychiatric Care Beds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Psychiatric Care Beds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Psychiatric Care Beds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Psychiatric Care Beds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Psychiatric Care Beds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Psychiatric Care Beds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Psychiatric Care Beds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Psychiatric Care Beds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Psychiatric Care Beds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
