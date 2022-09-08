Smart Water Metering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Metering in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Water Metering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Water Metering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Water Metering companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Water Metering market was valued at 4973.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7762.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Transmitting Water- Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Metering include Honeywell International Inc, Itron Inc, Elster Gmbh, Datamatic Inc, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaki Electric Co Ltd, Icsa (India) Limited, Siemens Ag and Schneider Electric Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Water Metering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Water Metering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Transmitting Water- Meter

Pre-Payment Electricity Meter

Global Smart Water Metering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Water Metering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Water Metering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Water Metering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Water Metering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International Inc

Itron Inc

Elster Gmbh

Datamatic Inc

Landis+Gyr Ag

Osaki Electric Co Ltd

Icsa (India) Limited

Siemens Ag

Schneider Electric Se

Iskraemeco

Kamstrup A/S

Master Meter Inc

Aclara Technologies Llc

Badger Meter Inc

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Water Metering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Water Metering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Water Metering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Water Metering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Water Metering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Water Metering Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Water Metering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Water Metering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Water Metering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Water Metering Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Water Metering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Metering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Water Metering Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Metering Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Metering Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Metering Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

