Smart Water Metering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Metering in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Water Metering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Water Metering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Water Metering companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Water Metering market was valued at 4973.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7762.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Remote Transmitting Water- Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Metering include Honeywell International Inc, Itron Inc, Elster Gmbh, Datamatic Inc, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaki Electric Co Ltd, Icsa (India) Limited, Siemens Ag and Schneider Electric Se, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Water Metering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Water Metering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Remote Transmitting Water- Meter
Pre-Payment Electricity Meter
Global Smart Water Metering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Smart Water Metering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Metering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Water Metering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Water Metering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Water Metering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Water Metering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell International Inc
Itron Inc
Elster Gmbh
Datamatic Inc
Landis+Gyr Ag
Osaki Electric Co Ltd
Icsa (India) Limited
Siemens Ag
Schneider Electric Se
Iskraemeco
Kamstrup A/S
Master Meter Inc
Aclara Technologies Llc
Badger Meter Inc
Neptune Technology Group Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Water Metering Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Water Metering Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Water Metering Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Water Metering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Water Metering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Water Metering Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Water Metering Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Water Metering Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Water Metering Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Water Metering Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Water Metering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Metering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Water Metering Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Metering Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Metering Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Metering Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
