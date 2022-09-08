Planetary Gear Motor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Planetary Gear Motor in global, including the following market information:

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Planetary Gear Motor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Planetary Gear Motor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 7.5 kW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Planetary Gear Motor include Eaton Corporation PLC., Siemens AG, ABB, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg, Winergy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A., Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A., China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Planetary Gear Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 7.5 kW

7.5 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Chemicals, Rubber, & Plastics

Marine

Others

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Planetary Gear Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Planetary Gear Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Planetary Gear Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Planetary Gear Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Siemens AG

ABB

Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg

Winergy

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Planetary Gear Motor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Planetary Gear Motor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Planetary Gear Motor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Planetary Gear Motor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Planetary Gear Motor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Planetary Gear Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Planetary Gear Motor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Planetary Gear Motor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planetary Gear Motor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Planetary Gear Motor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planetary Gear Motor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

